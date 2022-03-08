Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 367,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 507,565 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 397,499 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

