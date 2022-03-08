DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

