Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BNL opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 127,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

