Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 168,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.