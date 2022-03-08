SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

