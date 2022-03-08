Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after acquiring an additional 292,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Shares of ED opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

