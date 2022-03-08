Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 87,789 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,789 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 207,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.