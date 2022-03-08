Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $40,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
