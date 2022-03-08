Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $40,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

