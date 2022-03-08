Astec Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.28 million, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

