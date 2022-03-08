BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.