BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

