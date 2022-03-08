National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.27.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$97.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$177.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$79.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

