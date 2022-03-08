Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,667,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1,416.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 769,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 624,804 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

