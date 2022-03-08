Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,431,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 126,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $146.28 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.77 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

