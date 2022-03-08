Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $5.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 415,963 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 199,387 shares during the period.

VNTR opened at $1.91 on Friday. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

