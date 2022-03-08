Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) PT at $572.17

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $572.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:FICO opened at $477.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $97,137,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $60,173,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $57,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

