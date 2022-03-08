Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) PT at $572.17

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $572.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NYSE:FICO opened at $477.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $97,137,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $60,173,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $57,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
