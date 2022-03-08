McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 448 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $437.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

