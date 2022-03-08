Fundamentun LLC Sells 269 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $100.14.

