Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $437.39 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $540.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.