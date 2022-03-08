First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,266,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.