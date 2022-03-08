Fundamentun LLC Has $489,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $216.66 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.30 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

