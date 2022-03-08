Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.00 and a 200 day moving average of $211.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

