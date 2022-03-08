Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.01 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

NYSE AMR opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 35,762.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

