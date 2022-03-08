Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.
NYSE ICD opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Independence Contract Drilling (Get Rating)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.