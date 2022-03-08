Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

NYSE ICD opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

