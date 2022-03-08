Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

PEN stock opened at $212.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,416.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

