HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $754 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.50 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -729.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.