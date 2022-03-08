Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expands By 26.3%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $312.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average is $380.74.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

