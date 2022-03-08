Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,900 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $159.86. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 662 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $41,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

