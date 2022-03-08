Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

