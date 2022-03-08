Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,405,000 after buying an additional 1,669,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

