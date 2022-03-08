Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.