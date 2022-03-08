Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $8,432,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,324 shares of company stock worth $44,349,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.