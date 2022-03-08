Standard Protocol (STND) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $189,712.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $189,712.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.10 or 0.06618315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.50 or 0.99680307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

