Wings (WINGS) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $1.10 million and $55.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

