Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.733 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$155.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$154.31.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Insiders have sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

