Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.733 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$155.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$154.31.
In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Insiders have sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 over the last three months.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
