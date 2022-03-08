Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Essent Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Essent Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essent Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

