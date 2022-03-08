Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,691 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.42% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.