Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

