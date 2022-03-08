Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,140 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

ARKK stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

