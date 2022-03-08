Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Range Resources stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

