ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,525 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ABB were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 49.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ABB by 30.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.