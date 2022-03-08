Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

