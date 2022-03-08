Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BUD opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($79.35) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

