Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

NYSE WEC opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

