Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

