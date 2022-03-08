BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:RGR opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

