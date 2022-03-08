Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $350.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.50 and a 200 day moving average of $561.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.20 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

