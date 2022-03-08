Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,636,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $426.82 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $375.06 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.52.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.