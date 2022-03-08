Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.00% of Ichor worth $26,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 154,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $912.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

