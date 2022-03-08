Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.94% of United Community Banks worth $30,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after purchasing an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Community Banks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 264,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,829 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

