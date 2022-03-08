Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

